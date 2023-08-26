K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $339,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. 998,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,724. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.