K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $521,000 Position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JUN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Juniper II in the first quarter worth about $126,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799. Juniper II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.