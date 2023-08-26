Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 2.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $64,598,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after acquiring an additional 165,831 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.65. 120,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.