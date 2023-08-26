Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KDP. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

