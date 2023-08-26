KeyCorp Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth about $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Angi by 1,126.0% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 960,834 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 949,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850,431 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

