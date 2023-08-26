Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.07. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 124,887 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFS. StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -0.33.

In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,521,802 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,252 and have sold 88,865 shares valued at $775,034. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4,215.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 555.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 167.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

