Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 0.9%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.43 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.54 ($8.19). 48,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.61 ($8.27).
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.70. The firm has a market cap of $732.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.31.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.
