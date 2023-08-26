KuCoin Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $990,939.59 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00017412 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $438.34 million and approximately $990,939.59 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars.

