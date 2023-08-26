Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kuke Music Price Performance

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

