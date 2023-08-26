KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KWESW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. KWESST Micro Systems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWESW. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in KWESST Micro Systems by 121.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

