L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $18.63. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 31,793 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

