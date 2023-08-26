L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.09

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.94. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 12,497 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

