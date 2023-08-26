Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 277.4% in August

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 277.4% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Lasertec stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,917. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.
About Lasertec
