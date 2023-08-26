Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE LB opened at C$38.58 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.48.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2268579 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.