LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 167.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

