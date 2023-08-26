Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Andrea Salvato Sells 50,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

