Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $118,040.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

