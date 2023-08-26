Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Raised to $1.10 at Citigroup

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.02.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lilium by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

