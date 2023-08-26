Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.79 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $184.00 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $65.13 or 0.00250194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014705 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,584,370 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
