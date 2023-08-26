Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 17,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.90 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.53 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

