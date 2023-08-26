Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.93 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

