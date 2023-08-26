Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 1,471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 625.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Logan Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LOECF stock remained flat at $0.72 on Friday.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

