Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 1,471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 625.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Logan Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Stock Performance
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.