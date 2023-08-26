London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 53,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.20.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.