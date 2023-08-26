Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.61

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.61 and traded as low as C$15.73. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$16.14, with a volume of 352,737 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. Insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

