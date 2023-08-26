Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at C$5.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.62. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of C$5.63 and a one year high of C$5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

