MAGIC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.38 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,747,368 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

