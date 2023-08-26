MARBLEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,233,455 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 61,233,454.79982693 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.81672197 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,425,209.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

