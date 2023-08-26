Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.47. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 25,952 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -2.44%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 168,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,266,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,862.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 168,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 272,927 shares of company stock valued at $583,270 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

