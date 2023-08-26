Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.6 %

MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.