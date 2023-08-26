Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.21 and a 200-day moving average of $376.38. The firm has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

