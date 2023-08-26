Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 604,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,141,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. Research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 570,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 534,945 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

