Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 39.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

