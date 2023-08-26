Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 122.9% in August

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Merck KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 25,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,441. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.
About Merck KGaA
