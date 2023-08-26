Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 122.9% in August

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 25,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,441. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

