Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY remained flat at $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Metallurgical Co. of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1834 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

