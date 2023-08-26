MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.86 or 0.00045527 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and approximately $808,329.10 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,062.22 or 1.00040781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.93847913 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $808,481.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.