Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MCHP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 4,553,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,902. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

