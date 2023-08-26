Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the July 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 116,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

