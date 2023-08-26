Mizuho Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $41.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

