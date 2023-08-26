Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,382,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

