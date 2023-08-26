Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $3.86 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $223.41. 12,352,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.