Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $5.36 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 110,226 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,769,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,273. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

