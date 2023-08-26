Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $98.84. 7,290,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,898. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

