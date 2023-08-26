Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 985 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,360. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.