Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $74.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $143.48 or 0.00551744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00249898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00732573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00060763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,323,634 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

