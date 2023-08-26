Monero (XMR) Price Hits $143.72 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $143.72 or 0.00552068 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $78.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,032.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00250194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00731200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00060956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00114574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,323,542 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

