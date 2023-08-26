Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $143.93 or 0.00552679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $75.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,042.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00250400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00730195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00060726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00115033 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,323,429 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

