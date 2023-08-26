Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $142.52 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $142.52 million and $1.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,706,805 coins and its circulating supply is 715,490,230 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.