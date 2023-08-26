Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SR opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

