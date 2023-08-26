M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

