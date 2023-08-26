M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Chemours worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

